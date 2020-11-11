Veterans Bob Stone, left, and Lee Jones
Express photo by Willy Cook

Veterans Bob Stone, left, and Lee Jones discussed their military experiences and what Veterans Day means to them outside the Senior Connection in Hailey on Monday. In 1938, Nov. 11 was declared a legal United States holiday—known as “Armistice Day”—celebrating world peace. The day was renamed “Veterans Day” in the U.S. in 1954, honoring those military veterans that served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Stone served in the U.S. Army as a Private First Class from 1954-56. “I feel good that I am a veteran,” Stone said. “It’s a good fraternity to belong to.” Jones was an Electrician’s Mate Third Class in the U.S. Navy and served from 1956-59, mostly on a troop ship. “Lots of people have given their lives for our country,” he said. “I think of them on Veterans Day and feel quite honored.”

