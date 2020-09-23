20-09-23 Boulder Mountains 6 Roland.jpg
Express photo by Roland Lane

Tuesday was the autumn equinox, and the first signs of fall were clear to see in the Boulder Mountains last weekend, as leaves begin to change color and temperatures cool off. Though daily highs in Ketchum continue to linger mostly in the 70s for the coming week, temperatures will likely drop more than 30 degrees some nights into the 40s. Changes in temperature, wind, precipitation and fire conditions may impact air quality in the Wood River Valley as wildfires continue to burn across much of the West, according to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.

