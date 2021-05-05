Take A Gander

A large Canada goose, accompanied by a fuzzy little gosling, prepared for a quick swim near Warm Springs on Saturday. The first day of May brought welcome spring weather for residents and visitors—including of the avian variety—in the Wood River Valley. Express photographer Roland Lane spent his weekend collecting eye-catching images of the local flora and fauna. Visit mtexpress.com to view his Spring Wildlife photo gallery.
