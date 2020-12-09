Weekly livestreamed Taize services will continue tonight, Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 5:30 p.m., at St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Sun Valley Road, east of Ketchum. This ecumenical meditative candlelight service—often described as a “light in winter”—includes chant, spoken prayer and music lasting about half an hour.
St. Thomas Episcopal Church has been offering Taize services for many years. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will livestream the weekly service this year through mid-February so participants can experience the service from their own homes.
The service consists of prayer through music or the chanting of psalms and other scripture and silent meditation. During live in-person services, each person would be given a small lighted votive candle to hold throughout the service and then return to the altar before leaving, in silence.
The Taize service first began in the 1940s in Taize, France, where tens of thousands of pilgrims travel each year to experience the monastic order’s celebration of prayer and peace. The Taize order is drawn from a community of 100 Roman Catholic and Protestant monks in 30 countries.
According to a press release from St. Thomas Church, Taize was founded by Brother Roger Schutz, a Swiss theologian who bicycled from Geneva to Taize during World War II to assist and minister to those suffering from the conflict, as his French mother had done in World War I. Schutz and his sister hid refugees, both Christians and Jews, before being forced to flee the Nazis in 1942.
Schutz returned in 1944 and started a small monastic community of men living together in poverty and obedience, and open to all Christians. By the late 1950s, thousands of young adults were coming from around the world to participate in the weekly meetings of prayer and reflection.
In addition, the Taize brothers go out to lead meetings in Africa, North and South America, Asia and Europe, advancing a “pilgrimage of trust on earth.”
The live Taize services will be livestreamed and recorded each Wednesday and will remain available until they are updated the following Wednesday.
To access the services, go to stthomassv.org and click on “services.”
For additional information contact the Rev. Kathleen Bean, associate rector at St. Thomas at kbean@stthomassv.org, or Judi Fuller, parish administrator, at jfuller@stthomassv.org
