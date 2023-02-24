The Wood River Community YMCA in Ketchum began its eighth year of Make a Splash free swim lessons for second-graders this week. The program runs four days a week until early summer, engaging children from all eight elementary schools in the Wood River Valley.
YMCA Aquatics Director Margaret Kraft said the YMCA gave swim lessons to 400 kids of all ages last year. Since the Make a Splash program’s inception, more than 2,500 Blaine County children have graduated from it and are growing up “healthy and water-safe.”
“Drowning is an underpublicized and tragic problem in Idaho. It is also preventable,” Kraft said. “We have a solution—the solution is swimming lessons. And the Wood River Community YMCA’s Make a Splash program is making a difference.”
About 25 kids from Syringa Mountain School arrived Tuesday for daily swim classes that will run through the end of the week. They were joined by 15 volunteer swim teachers, including Sue Wolford, 81, who has been teaching swimming in the valley since she moved here in 1971.
“This program is wonderful,” Wolford said. “The kids love it so much. Some of them are already swimming. Others have never been in a pool before.”
Some swimmers from these classes demonstrate enough ability each year to join the Swordfish swim team, ages 5-18. From that group, some find places on the more advanced and competitive SV5B swim team coached by Brian Gallagher.
But on Tuesday it was all about getting comfortable in the water, with several groups spread around the pool, including some in the deep end. The new swimmers are ranked according to skills reported by their parents, which are then tested for accuracy once the volunteers work with them in the pool. The kids are placed in ranked groups, including the sharks, frogs and squids, but are not made aware of the ranking criteria.
The ranked system includes a group for special needs kids, including some who are nonverbal, or on the autism spectrum, taught on Tuesday by Walter “Poppy” Littenberg.
According to Kraft, the National Autism Association has reported that drowning is the leading cause of death for children with an autism spectrum disorder.
“These are terrifying statistics, and we are proud of the difference we have made to reverse them in our community. But we have other motives,” Kraft said. “We believe all kids should learn to swim because it’s fun, and it’s good for you.”
Make a Splash is a national program that was started locally after YMCA staff learned that Idaho ranked sixth nationally in drowning deaths per capita and is the only landlocked state in the top 10. Kraft said less than one child in 30 leaves the program without passing a water survival skills test, and those that don’t are offered free follow-up lessons at the YMCA.
Wolford said it’s important to recognize that children who succeed in Make a Splash still need oversight.
“Parents should maintain their vigilance in watching them or have them swim where there is a lifeguard or adult present,” Wolford said.
Make a Splash gets kids in the pool at a crucial time in their lives.
Kraft said statistics show that a child who doesn’t learn to swim by age 9 is highly unlikely to ever learn to swim. Furthermore, 79% of children in households with incomes less than $50,000 have little to no swimming ability.
Kraft said traditional drowning prevention initiatives seek to save lives by putting up physical barriers between children and the water, such as fencing around pools and secure pool covers.
“The Y’s Make a Splash initiative proves that the best defense against drowning is empowering children with the lifesaving skill of learning how to swim and teaching them how to be safer around the water,” Kraft said. “We introduced Make a Splash to teach every second-grade child in Blaine County to swim.” ￼
