The Wood River Community YMCA in Ketchum began its eighth year of Make a Splash free swim lessons for second-graders this week. The program runs four days a week until early summer, engaging children from all eight elementary schools in the Wood River Valley.

YMCA Aquatics Director Margaret Kraft said the YMCA gave swim lessons to 400 kids of all ages last year. Since the Make a Splash program’s inception, more than 2,500 Blaine County children have graduated from it and are growing up “healthy and water-safe.”

“Drowning is an underpublicized and tragic problem in Idaho. It is also preventable,” Kraft said. “We have a solution—the solution is swimming lessons. And the Wood River Community YMCA’s Make a Splash program is making a difference.”

“Make-A-Splash” swim lessons under way at YMCA
23-02-24-ymca-aquatics-roland-5.jpg

“This program is wonderful,” Sue Wolford said. “The kids love it so much. Some of them are already swimming. Others have never been in a pool before.”

tevans@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments