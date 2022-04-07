The nonprofit Swiftsure Ranch Therapeutic Equestrian Center in Bellevue will celebrate on Friday the recent arrival of a new custom-built, wheelchair-accessible horse carriage.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Friday, April 8, at 11 a.m. at 114 Calypso Lane in Bellevue, followed by a few words from Valley Chamber Executive Director Mike McKenna and Swiftsure Ranch Executive Director Paul Bennett.
The four-passenger "waggonette" carriage was purchased with help from the Spur Community Foundation and Heart of Gold Foundation. Bennington Carriages of England was instrumental in the custom build and delivery of the carriage. It was designed with a unique hydraulic lift system and sturdy aluminum ramps to enable easy wheelchair access and not limit any participant from using the facilities and participating in programs at the ranch.
“The addition of the ADA carriage will allow individuals who cannot mount a horse the opportunity to explore the ranch in a way they have not been able to until now,” Bennett said. “Learning to drive is a fun way for anyone to get out and enjoy nature while interacting with the horses. Driving a carriage works on core stabilization and overall coordination among many other valuable skills.”
The carriage addition will allow Swiftsure Ranch to expand its programming to serve many referrals who can benefit from equine-assisted activities that they could not have previously. The therapeutic driving program will enable this group to experience the rewards of interaction with, and control of, a horse while driving from the carriage. They also experience the added benefits of improved physical strength, cognition, problem-solving, coordination and confidence, according to a press release.
The 191-acre Swiftsure Ranch is one of only a few therapeutic equestrian centers that provide services at no cost to the participant. As a result, the ranch depends greatly on the generosity of individual donors and organizations.
“I can’t thank Spur and Heart of Gold enough,” Bennett said. “They have made it possible for us to open new doors to those we couldn’t serve until now."
