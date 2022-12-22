19-01-02 ARTS Homegrown 4.jpg

Gilberti grabs tail on the Dollar Mountain jump line in 2019.

 Courtesy photo by Jake Strassman

Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation Big Mountain Head Coach and former professional skier Banks Gilberti suffered a litany of injuries in a crash on Bald Mountain Monday, Dec. 12. Gilberti broke five ribs, suffered a concussion, a collapsed lung, needed eight stitches in his right leg and had a tube inserted into his chest to drain fluid.

He was released from St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center after three days with an out-of-pocket price tag of $12,000. A GoFundMe page for Gilberti raised more than $22,000 before he and his girlfriend figured out how to stop accepting donations.

“He has health insurance, and based on his plan and coverage, our goal [was] to raise $12,000 to assist him in covering the base, out-of-pocket costs he will incur,” Kambrin Thorne, Gilberti’s girlfriend, said. “From the ambulance transport to the hospital, procedures and care and the three days he spent in the hospital ... He would never ask himself, but if you are in a position to contribute, I know he will be incredibly grateful for the financial support during his time as he recovers from his injuries.”

