Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation Big Mountain Head Coach and former professional skier Banks Gilberti suffered a litany of injuries in a crash on Bald Mountain Monday, Dec. 12. Gilberti broke five ribs, suffered a concussion, a collapsed lung, needed eight stitches in his right leg and had a tube inserted into his chest to drain fluid.
He was released from St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center after three days with an out-of-pocket price tag of $12,000. A GoFundMe page for Gilberti raised more than $22,000 before he and his girlfriend figured out how to stop accepting donations.
“He has health insurance, and based on his plan and coverage, our goal [was] to raise $12,000 to assist him in covering the base, out-of-pocket costs he will incur,” Kambrin Thorne, Gilberti’s girlfriend, said. “From the ambulance transport to the hospital, procedures and care and the three days he spent in the hospital ... He would never ask himself, but if you are in a position to contribute, I know he will be incredibly grateful for the financial support during his time as he recovers from his injuries.”
The injury, which Gilberti said is by far the worst he’s ever taken on Baldy, was a perfect storm of bad luck.
“I was skiing with a couple buddies of mine, and we had probably taken three or four laps through there already that morning. We were cruising across the ridge that’s kind of across the top of the Lower River Run South Slopes, and there is a small rollover with a five or ten foot drop,” he said. “It just happened that there was a good sized boulder that was completely masked by how the snow had fallen.”
Gilberti shot off the rollover and landed on the boulder.
“My friend said it looked like a cartoon character hitting a wall, how I just hit the rock and completely stopped,” he said.
He added that the injury was a freak occurrence.
“It was a pretty benign [place] on the mountain—not where you would expect an injury like that.”
Gilberti has made a name for himself in the area since he was a kid, developing into one of the most well known professional athlete exports from the Wood River Valley. Gilberti appeared in films by Level 1 Productions and Matchstick Productions, among others, before starting his own series, “Adventures in Transition,” which was covered in outlets like Powder Magazine and SKI Magazine. He competed as a professional skier for eight years, finishing 13th in the Ski Superpipe in the 2010 Winter X Games, and appearing in a number of competitions on the prestigious Dew Tour. Since 2019, he has served as the Big Mountain team head coach for the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation. In that role, he coaches dozens of kids in freestyle skiing, specifically on steep, often rugged terrain.
Gilberti said that the community’s outpouring of support shows how unique of a place this is.
“We had raised $12,000 in less than a day,” he said. “The people here are truly amazing…I can’t put into words how much it means to me.”
As for the extra money, he said the plan is to wait until the hospital bills come in over the next few months, pay those and then donate the rest to worthy causes. As for a return, Gilberti plans to be back on the hill by mid-February, if all goes according to plan. He’s excited to be back coaching with SVSEF as soon as his body allows. ￼
