Summer programming at the Sun Valley Community School will proceed as planned this year, with new social distancing and sanitation guidelines to protect against the spread of coronavirus.
The school offers a range of summer activities to students of all ages, from academic camps to athletic camps.
For elementary school students, there’s a math camp June 22-25 and Reading and Writing Connection, a literary workshop, from July 6-9. The math camp is open to rising 3rd through 6th graders, and the Reading and Writing Connection is for kids going into 1st, 2nd, or 3rd grade. The school also offers a Chess Camp, Lego Camp, Minecraft Camp, and Game Making Camp for various four-day sessions throughout June, July, and August.
Two soccer camps—one.Soccer School and Nito Soccer Academy—and a 5B Lacrosse Camp are also available to elementary, middle, and high school students. More information about ages and eligibility can be found on the Community School’s website. White Otter Outdoor Adventures is also hosting several camps for middle and high schoolers through the Community School, including kayaking and SwiftWater Rescue courses.
A college admission bootcamp and college essay writing workshop are available to high school students.
In addition, the school will offer a Young Explorers’ Camp for two- and three-year-olds, running Monday through Thursday mornings from June 22 through August 20.
“If there are any new outbreaks or changes in local or state or federal health protocols, we will be following any new guidelines that come up over the summer,” Summer Programs Director Lauren Marziliano said. She encouraged parents with questions about camps run by third parties rather than the school itself—including the White Otter courses, the soccer camps, and the chess and LEGO camps—to get in touch directly with those in charge to learn more about COVID-19 safety measures.
A full list of summer programming for the Sun Valley Community School can be found at https://www.communityschool.org/summer-program.
