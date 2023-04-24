Members of the Sun Valley Wellness Institute Board of Directors have decided to take a pause this year’s festival while they prepare for a reboot—called "Wellness 2.0"—that aligns with the times and is specific to the community needs.
Last year's 25th anniversary Sun Valley Wellness Festival was indeed a celebration, one that honored the leading-edge wellness programming presented over the past two and a half decades and the work of the Festival founders.
“We are so grateful for all the support and accolades received for the Sun Valley Wellness Festival over the past twenty-five years and know that the event benefited the participants and our community in a multitude of ways,” remarked Allison Quistgard Scherer, the Wellness Institute Board President.
