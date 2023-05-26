Sun Valley Suns

The Sun Valley Suns U18 Champions Parade took place on April 24 at Campion Ice House.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

America is a country that is about chasing dreams, about overcoming obstacles and the odds. It’s about putting in the effort and pulling together to achieve greatness. Independence Day is a day to honor everything that makes America great.

That’s why it’s fitting that this year’s Grand Marshals for Hailey’s annual Fourth of July Parade are the Sun Valley Sun National Championship 18U team. The scrappy and talented squad for our small community was able to beat the best Tier II teams from Delaware, Georgia, Montana, Oregon and Wyoming to become the first high school team from Idaho to ever win a national championship.

“I’m just so proud of these kids,” Mayor Martha Burke said.

