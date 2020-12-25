The traditional Sun Valley Carolers have been making their rounds throughout the Sun Valley Village this week. Starting Tuesday, the group has been performing nightly, singing holiday favorites and contributing to the overall Christmas ambiance of the resort. They will continue to do so through Dec. 28. Those looking to celebrate the holiday in Sun Valley this year will find a few changes and cancellations, but the annual torchlight parade and fireworks will go forward as usual Christmas Eve. Check the resort website, sunvalley.com, for a full list of holiday events.
