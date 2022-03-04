Sun Valley Resort is hosting several events in the coming days to celebrate International Women’s Day, including a meet-and-greet and chance to ski on Bald Mountain with some of the resort’s female leaders.
The events, hosted in conjunction with the nonprofit organizations SheJumps and Higher Ground, will run from March 5-8 at different locations around Ketchum and Sun Valley.
The festivities begin Saturday, March 5, with two film screenings at the Sun Valley Opera House. “The Approach” by North Face and “Girl Crush” are films “focused on elevating people of color, women and adaptive athletes,” the resort stated in a news release. Tickets can be purchased online for $10. The event starts at 5 p.m. The event will feature door prizes from Sun Valley and local businesses. Proceeds will benefit SheJumps and Higher Ground.
The second event of the weekend is the SheJumps’ Wild Skills Junior Ski Patrol day camp on Sunday, March 6. The camp gives girls the chance to learn ski-patrol skills such as first-aid and avalanche safety from women ski patrollers. Registration is open to girls ages 8-17 on the SheJumps website, shejumps.org. The $45 cost includes lunch.
On Tuesday, March 8, skiers and snowboarders will be invited to meet on top of Bald Mountain at 10 a.m. for a lap down the mountain with a group of Sun Valley’s female leaders. Afterwards, the Brass Ranch at Bald Mountain’s River Run Plaza will host a “Sip n’ Shop” event with beverages and discounted products.
The final event is a virtual one from March 4-6, called the “Get the Girls Out!” initiative. The free event “inspires and encourages participants to get outside through fun challenges,” Sun Valley stated. Visit the SheJumps website for more.
SheJumps is “dedicated to getting female-identifying individuals into the outdoors and feeling more included in the outdoor community,” through a variety of initiatives across the United States, the organization stated.
Higher Ground is focused on “bridging the gap between disability and belonging through therapeutic recreation,” the organization stated. This includes ski-related events such as lessons, which are available to participants of all ages and disability levels. Higher Ground also hosts programs for veterans. ￼
