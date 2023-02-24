Baldy Bash pink skiers (copy)

Sun Valley will close down the Warm Springs side of the resort with the Baldy Bash on April 8.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

Sun Valley Resort has scheduled several special events in the coming weeks before ending the ski and snowboarding seasons on Bald and Dollar mountains.

The resort plans to conclude the season on Dollar Mountain on Sunday, March 26, and to end the season on Baldy with the closing of the River Run side on Sunday, April 16. The plans are dependent on snow and weather conditions, the resort stated in a news release.

Sun Valley will kick off the spring season on Saturday, March 4, with the Dollar Holler, a new rail jam competition and big-air exhibition at Dollar Mountain. Athletes 12 years old and up are invited to compete in the rail jam, Sun Valley stated. The big-air event will feature the Wood River Valley’s “best tricksters invited to the event to throw down for the crowd with expectations of loud cheers and big energy,” the resort stated.

