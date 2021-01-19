Sun Valley Resort has resumed offering sleigh rides, after the popular activity had been put on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Half-hour, horse-drawn sleigh rides are offered Fridays and Saturdays from 5-8 p.m., with rides departing every 30 minutes from the Sun Valley Inn. Guests are required to wear masks at check-in and for the entire ride. Social-distancing protocols are observed. Guests are asked to bring their own blankets for warmth. The resort is not conducting sleigh rides with dinner at Trail Creek Cabin this winter. Trail Creek Cabin is closed.
Reservations are required. Guests should check in 10 minutes before their departure time. Sleigh rides can be booked online at www.sunvalley.com/things-to-do/sleigh-rides.
