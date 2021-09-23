On Friday, Sept. 24, the Sun Valley’s Trail Creek Golf Course will host its sixth annual Golf To Give Tournament.
The Sun Valley Realtors Give Foundation hopes to raise $18,000 for scholarships. This program helps Blaine County high school students who have demonstrated extensive community service while maintaining good grades on their journey to college.
The money can assist with tuition, books, housing, transportation and living expenses, hoping to put a dent in the debt that deters lower income families from seeking higher education. To date, the organization has raised over $150,000.
Teams have to arrive by 9 a.m. Shotgun start is at 10 a.m.
It costs $700 to register a team. Participation includes 18 holes of golf with a cart, the driving range, box lunch and a silent auction with great prizes. The tournament is played in a scramble format.
Opening remarks begin at 9:45 a.m.
For tickets and more information, visit svrealtorsgive.org.
