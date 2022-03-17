The Sun Valley Institute for Resilience has hired a new executive director from within its staff.
Nate Twichell will take the role of Executive Director from Lexie Praggastis, who recently stepped down to attend to personal family matters.
Twichell started working for the organization as deputy director in July 2021. His professional background is in education and nonprofit administration, previously working as the leader of institutional advancement at The Sage School in Hailey.
“Nate is an energized, engaged and motivated leader who will shape the next phase of the institute’s impact within and beyond our beloved Blaine County,” said board co-chair Nina Tooley.
Twichell has advanced the organization’s Impact Idaho Fund, an initiative to raise money for innovative projects that advance community resilience in central and southern Idaho. Investments target the completion of “regenerative, renewable and sustainable practices related to food and farm, land, water and energy use,” the organization stated in a news release.
Praggastis assumed the executive director role in mid-2020.
“I am honored to have served in the role of executive director and grateful to all the partners who have been a part of building resilience in our community,” she said.
The Sun Valley Institute for Resilience works to identify regional threats and build economic, ecological and social resilience “by connecting capital to community needs, fostering collaboration, raising awareness and serving as a catalyst for change,” the organization stated. It has implemented a variety of local environmental, food and energy-related programs. ￼
