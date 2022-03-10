Sun Valley Community School 12th grader Priya Merchant will compete Saturday, March 12, in the remote Poetry Out Loud state competition after advancing from the semifinals on Feb. 17.
“It is both gratifying and empowering to be able to advance to the next level of this competition,” she said.
During the 2021-2022 season, 2,146 students and 130 teachers and librarians at 28 Idaho schools and libraries participated in the poetry memorization and reading competition. Merchant is now among 12 finalists who scored the highest.
“Poetry transforms as the performer breathes life into the words and injects their own experiences and unique perspective into the words of another,” Merchant said.
She read the poems “Sonnet 84: While one sere leaf, that parting Autumn yields” by Anna Seward and “Born Like the Pines,” by James Ephraim McGirt.
“I gravitate towards poems that speak to human emotion,” Merchant said. “Seeing a universal experience from a different perspective is both powerful and a crucial step in understanding myself.”
Merchant’s favorite poet is Mary Oliver.
“She portrays topics such as self acceptance with grace and sincerity,” Merchant said.
Merchart has always loved the language arts.
“I hope to carry this love through my life,” Merchant said. “I especially enjoy creative writing and poetry.”
Merchant’s English teacher, Jeannie Woller, inspired her to join this competition.
“[She] sparked my love of poetry and supported me throughout this process,” Merchant said.
For the auditions, Woller created a fun, low-stakes environment for the students to step out of their comfort zone.
”The goal is truly to create a space of good humor while we witness students perform poems in earnest,” Woller said.
If Merchant wins the state competition, she will receive $200. She would give the money to Inclusive Idaho for all their work in diversity, equity, inclusion and justice (DEIJ).
If she places in the top three, the Sun Valley Community School will receive grant money to buy new poetry books for the library.
”As an educational institution, we are always evolving and growing,” Woller said. “One of the ways we are growing is our advancement in DEIJ work. I would choose books that help us build on that goal.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In