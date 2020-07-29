20-07-29 PB horsemen C.jpg
Courtesy photo

Eighteen members of the Sawtooth Backcountry Horsemen of Idaho, including several descendants of Ernest Brass, met at Apollo Trail out Baker Creek on Wednesday evening to dedicate a rustic table and plaque to legendary horsewoman, Marjorie “Marge” Brass Heiss. Brass Heiss, fondly known as the “Grand Dame” of the West, was a walking encyclopedia of the trails and gulches in the surrounding Smoky, Boulder and Pioneer Mountains, according to daughter Lyn Christensen. The avid horsewoman rode the area’s trails into her 90s. “Marjorie was a real cowgirl, but not the rough and crude kind,” Christensen said. “Her love of horses never diminished.” As a founding member of the Idaho Trail Council, Brass Heiss worked with the Forest Service to keep trails accessible to future generations of equestrians—a legacy upheld by the Sawtooth Backcountry Horsemen today. Brass Heiss died in 2007 at the age of 97.

