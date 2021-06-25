Swimming
Express photo by Willy Cook

Temperatures eked over 90 degrees to welcome the official start of summer, sending locals and visitors alike out to find a cool respite. The Blaine County Recreation District’s brand-new Aquatics Center was a popular stop for many, but the trio of Evan Morgan, right, Luke Lyman and Jason Lyman took a more rugged tack, cannonballing into the Big Wood River. Whatever your preference, you’ll need it next week: temperatures in Hailey are forecast to reach the mid-90s in the days ahead.

