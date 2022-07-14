St. Luke’s Wood River employees open their wallets

The St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation announced this week that it has completed its annual employee giving campaign—called Stronger Together—with 93% of St. Luke’s Wood River employees and 69% of physicians contributing.
“I am deeply touched by the hospital team’s generosity,” said Megan Tanous, the foundation’s chief development officer. “St. Luke’s Wood River employees donate at levels that are among the highest in the nation. They are incredibly committed to providing extraordinary care to our community.”
Thirty-one of the St. Luke’s departments reached 100% giving, with the Food and Nutrition department reaching 100% participation for the past 12 years.
Employee donations support funds for fellow employees for emergency expenses, staff education, upgraded technology and community programs such as scholarships for mammography and mental-health assistance.
The St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation uses its funds to support projects that improve health and well-being in Blaine County.
“One-hundred percent of every contribution to the St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation remains in our community,” the organization stated.
For more information, visit slwrf.org, call 208-727-8447 or email wrfriends@slhs.org. ￼
So nice to know that the employees give while the owners take. Doesn't anybody care that St Lukes is a privately owned, for profit monopoly. What suckers!
