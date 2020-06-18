St. Luke’s Wood River participated alongside the broader St. Luke’s Health System and other medical groups across the state last Friday to honor the life of George Floyd.
According to St. Luke’s Wood River Public Relations Manager Joy Prudek, physicians and health care works from St. Luke’s, Saltzer Healthy, Primary Health Medical Group, Saint Alphonsus and other health care organizations participated in a voluntary gathering and paused for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in silent reflection “as a commitment to improve the health and safety of people of color, and show support for patients, colleagues, family, friends and their communities.”
“The health care industry recognizes racism and social injustice are a threat to the health and well-being of people of color,” Prudek said.
