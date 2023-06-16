The Catholic history of the Wood River Valley will be celebrated on Sunday, June 18 at the 140th anniversary of the oldest parish in the area with a public procession and outdoor mass in Hailey, followed by music, games and food at St. Charles Borromeo Church.
“It is a time for celebration,” said longtime St. Charles parishioner Joan Davies. “Focusing on honoring the past, celebrating the present and envisioning the future are all reasons to commemorate the past 140 years and look forward to the future.”
The procession will begin at noon on Sunday at the Old County Courthouse and lead to the church at 315 S. First Avenue. The events will celebrate a storied history that began centuries ago in Europe.
In the summer of 1880, a Catholic priest from Holland named Louis Verhaag arrived in the Wood River Valley, a remote area that was seeing an influx of miners. The city of Hailey had yet to be founded.
Verhaag had studied the classics and philosophy in the Netherlands and was ordained to the priesthood for the Archdiocese of Oregon in 1872. He headed east to the Idaho Territory and found his way to Bullion Canyon, a few miles east of present-day Hailey, where he found 700 people living in a mining camp. That year the first tents were pitched by European immigrants to the north in an even more remote area that would one day be known as the town of Ketchum.
Verhaag offered the first Catholic Mass in the area of Bullion. He was followed in 1881 by Father Emanuel Nattini, a native of Genoa, Italy, and member of the Jesuit Order of San Francisco. Nattini secured properties in the area and, under his direction, a small frame building with a round rose-styled window was constructed.
With that, the valley had its first Catholic church, located next to a large livery stable where the Atkinsons’ Market in Hailey is located today. It was at this location that the church was dedicated under the patronage of St. Charles Borromeo, a 16th century priest in Milan who became a patron saint of bishops, cardinals, seminarians and spiritual leaders. Borromeo had served as Cardinal and Archbishop of Milan and held a doctorate in civil and canon law from the University of Pavia.
“During the plague and famine of 1576, Borromeo tried to feed 60,000 to 70,000 people daily. To do this he borrowed large sums of money that required years to repay. Whereas the civil authorities fled at the height of the plague, he stayed in the city, where he ministered to the sick and the dying, helping those in want,” states the Franciscan Media website.
The original small frame church in Hailey was moved to land that Bishop Glorieux, then vicar apostolic of the Idaho Territory, purchased on April 26, 1888, for $270. Today’s historic church structure was built on the same site in 1913, where it serves the needs of the faithful, 50% of whom are Hispanic.
The round rose-styled window of the previous church building now graces the north face of the Reinheimer Barn south of Ketchum on state Highway 75.
The St. Charles outdoor “Mass of Celebration” will be followed by “joyful festivities including the story of the history of the parish, music, games and, of course, food,” states the church website.
The church museum will be open so that visitors can experience the parish history and see an informative timeline of events and stories from the last 140 years.
