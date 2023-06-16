St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Parish celebrates140th Anniversary in Hailey

Father Ron Wekerle will lead a public procession from the Old County Courthouse in Hailey to a “Mass of Celebration” at noon on Sunday.

 Express photo by Tony Tekaroniake Evans

The Catholic history of the Wood River Valley will be celebrated on Sunday, June 18 at the 140th anniversary of the oldest parish in the area with a public procession and outdoor mass in Hailey, followed by music, games and food at St. Charles Borromeo Church.

“It is a time for celebration,” said longtime St. Charles parishioner Joan Davies. “Focusing on honoring the past, celebrating the present and envisioning the future are all reasons to commemorate the past 140 years and look forward to the future.”

The procession will begin at noon on Sunday at the Old County Courthouse and lead to the church at 315 S. First Avenue. The events will celebrate a storied history that began centuries ago in Europe.

