Three Wood River Valley nonprofit directors have been selected to participate in Spur Community Foundation’s 2022 Leadership Coaching Program. This year’s class will be made up of Lyn Drewien, director of the Hailey Public Library; Sara Gress, executive director of the Wood River Trails Coalition; and Lindsay Mollineaux, executive director of the Environmental Resource Center. The cohort was chosen from a pool of applicants to the program.
The program provides six months of personalized one-on-one professional coaching with Jane Tight of SeeChange Partners, with two one-hour sessions each month. It is offered at no cost to the participants, with the program entirely funded by donors to the Spur Impact Fund.
“We received strong applications from a variety of nonprofits,” said Spur Executive Director Sally Gillespie. “As in the past, this year’s class reflects Spur’s desire to invest in people and organizations at pivotal times in their development.”
This is the fifth year that Spur has offered the Leadership Coaching Program to nonprofit directors in the Wood River Valley. To be eligible, applicants must be current full-time executive directors of 501©(3) organizations that are based in the Wood River Valley and that serve the local community. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In