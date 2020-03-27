As Blaine County descends into crisis-mode, a number of new community fundraisers have sprung up, each one tackling a different problem and, remarkably, none appearing redundant or obsolete.
The Hunger Coalition is reporting record numbers of clients. Groups like The Advocates a striving to keep up their efforts despite new constraints. All the while, donations and traditional fundraising avenues face an inevitable decline.
Hundreds depend on nonprofits in the valley for employment, to say nothing of the thousands who benefit from their services, and yet despite those figures, donations to these nonprofits will inevitably slide as people have to focus on unforeseen, pressing matters.
The Spur Foundation, established in 2016, keeps its ear to the ground and monitors the health of local nonprofits to ensure they can continue to provide the services they need to. With financial challenges mounting for everyone, Spur has launched a new community relief fund to help tackle the impact of coronavirus.
“We’re concerned with the sector as a whole,” said Spur Foundation Executive Director Sally Gillespie. “The nonprofit economic engine is huge here. The numbers are plain to see, but there are other considerations to take into account as well. Think about the various arts nonprofits, for instance. Art is such a huge piece of the character of this community. If they had to shrink down, it would fundamentally change the character of the community.
“So we look to see who needs some kind of organizational life support. Some have reserves and some don’t.”
As some new funds and charities seek to address short term, immediate problems, Spur focuses on the big picture. Down the road, what needs to happen for the economy to continue functioning? Which nonprofits need help to survive? How will their employees cope in the coming months?
These questions need answers, and the Spur Foundation hopes to provide them. Being a well-established entity in the Wood River Valley, the Spur Foundation was particular well setup to deal with the onset of the COVID crisis.
“The beauty of community foundations is that we can create different buckets whenever we need to, for whatever purposes are appropriate,” Gillespie said. “We can accommodate people and provide aid as they need it.
“When this situation came at us, we needed to move quickly, but we’re well set up to hold money, to issue grants, and we’re established enough to have some accountability for what becomes of that money. We’re monitoring the dozens of nonprofits in the valley and many have already been in touch with us. We’re asking them how we can help, how are the people effected, how is the organization effected, is employment status at risk, what are the consequences if they lose the ability to turn the lights on?”
The Spur Foundation already has a strong history of helping and supporting local nonprofits to ensure their missions are fulfilled. The organization distributes grants on a rolling basis and, since the entire operation is underwritten by its board and advisors, a full 100 percent of donations are channeled directly to those groups that need them most.
As an added bonus, the Spur Foundation likes to keep its donors in the loop. This means providing them with regular updates on where their money went and what kind of a difference it has made.
In the case of this new Community Relief Fund, all money will be funneled directly towards tackling coronavirus-related issues.
Gillespie encouraged people who are able to spare the money to continue donating directly to nonprofits that mean the most to them.
“If you know you want your money to go to The Hunger Coalition or Senior Connection, then you don’t need a middle man,” she said.
For those who want to help in a wider context, or those who may not be exactly sure where their money would be the most effective, the new Community Relief Fund is there for precisely that reason.
On Spur’s website, it states the group’s vision as one in which “all members of our community are invested in its future, each bringing what he or she has to offer to ensure the Wood River Valley will always be a prospering place to live and visit.”
Even in these uncertain times, the Spur Foundation is finding new and innovative ways to see that vision become a reality.
Learn more at spurfoundation.org.
