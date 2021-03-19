A Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation rider aired it out during an intramural contest at Rotarun on Saturday, March 13. This upcoming weekend is the last one of the season planned for the Hailey hill, with skiing tonight and tomorrow, March 19-20. Sun Valley plans to keep Dollar Mountain open through March 28, the resort confirmed on Wednesday. Conditions permitting, Baldy will follow with an April 11 closing day.
