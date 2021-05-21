Soldier Mountain near Fairfield is unveiling its highly anticipated new mountain bike park today, May 21. The resort had planned to open its bike park last summer, but the occasion was postponed when the 2,112-acre Phillips Creek wildfire ravaged the area last August.
Starting today, the Soldier Mountain bike park will be open Fridays 1:30-7 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays and holidays (including Memorial Day and Labor Day) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A grand opening celebration is scheduled for Saturday, May 22, from 1:30-4:30 p.m. The event will feature a live band, a 50% discount for in-person lift ticket purchases, a free dessert with ticket purchases, food and local craft beer, plus plenty of swag giveaways.
“Having had the opportunity to preview Soldier Mountain’s new trails, I am thrilled with the addition of a new lift-accessed bike park in our region,” said Julian Tyo, a Wood River Trails Coalition board member. “The progression built within the network is pitch perfect, with a playful, family friendly green trail and a black jump trail that is the real deal.
“With a blue jump trail currently in the works by Titus Trails, I’m confident the offering the Soldier Mountain team is creating will appeal to bikers of all abilities.”
The park features 7.7 miles of gravity-fed mountain biking across four new trails, designed and built by Hailey-based Titus Trails and Apex Trail Construction from Park City, Utah, with help from the Southwest Idaho Mountain Bike Association, Wood River Trails Coalition and volunteers.
All mountain bikers—regardless of skill level—can enjoy the area, with easy, intermediate, advanced hand-cut and extreme machine-cut jump trails on offer. Soldier Mountain plans to add even more to the park throughout the summer.
Outside of the grand opening discount, tickets for the mountain bike park run at $29 for adults and $24 for youth ages 9-17. The resort extends a $10 discount to senior citizens aged 70 and up, veterans and active military personnel. Passes for the whole summer season are on sale at reduced prices of $179 for adults and $129 for children until June 15. Soldier Mountain ski passes for the 2021-22 winter season include free access to the bike park for the 2021 summer season.
“We’re excited to be opening our bike park,” said Soldier Mountain general manager Paul Alden. “These trails are built to world-class standards, and we look forward to being the preferred local mountain biking destination for riders of all ages and abilities.”
