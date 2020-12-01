The Sawtooth National Recreation Area will be selling $10 Christmas tree permits at a booth outside the SNRA Visitor Center north of Ketchum on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association will provide hot chocolate at the event. Bookstore items and holiday stocking stuffers will be available for purchase, the Sawtooth National Forest stated Monday.
“Please wear a mask and socially distance,” the forest stated.
This year’s permit allows an individual or family to choose and cut a tree up to 20 feet tall, with a bag limit of one tree per family or organization. Tree permits are also available online at www.recreation.gov; online permit holders must print the document and keep it in their possession after cutting a tree.
Permits are valid until Dec. 31. Available trees include lodgepole pines, subalpine firs, Douglas firs and pinyon pines. Cutting down limber or whitebark pines, which grow their needles in bunches of five, is prohibited.
Permits are also available by cash or check at LL Green’s Hardware in Hailey and Sawtooth Wood Products in Bellevue.
In support of the U.S. National Park Service’s “Every Kid Outdoors” program, the Sawtooth National Forest will offer one free Christmas tree permit to fourth and fifth graders who present a valid paper voucher or Every Kid Outdoors pass.
