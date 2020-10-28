Sun Valley Resort turned on its snow guns on Bald Mountain and Dollar Mountain this weekend, giving Mother Nature a helping hand en route to the resort’s targeted opening day. As usual, the resort plans to kick off this year’s ski and snowboard season on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, on Baldy, though Dollar will open a little later. The weekend’s cooler temperatures helped some of the snow—both real and artificial—stick. With warmer temperatures forecasted for the beginning of November, though, the snow guns may have their work cut out for them.

