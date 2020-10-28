Sun Valley Resort turned on its snow guns on Bald Mountain and Dollar Mountain this weekend, giving Mother Nature a helping hand en route to the resort’s targeted opening day. As usual, the resort plans to kick off this year’s ski and snowboard season on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, on Baldy, though Dollar will open a little later. The weekend’s cooler temperatures helped some of the snow—both real and artificial—stick. With warmer temperatures forecasted for the beginning of November, though, the snow guns may have their work cut out for them.
Online Poll
Who will win the 2020 Presidential Election?
You voted:
Amid the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 in the Wood River Valley, one thing has …
The coronavirus pandemic has undoubtedly robbed us of many daily comforts we enjoy…
As temperatures continue to drop and the holidays draw closer, millions of Ame…
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Bellevue woman, man died of gunshot wounds in apparent murder-suicide
- Search continues for missing hiker
- 62 BCSD students, 17 staff quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure
- Blaine County at ‘critical’ COVID-19 risk
- House fire displaces Blaine County family
- The Roundup: Friday, Oct. 23
- Forecast: La Niña could bring cold, wet winter
- Idaho moves back to Stage 3 of coronavirus rebound plan
- Bellevue candidates debate infrastructure, growth and COVID-19
- The Roundup: Monday, Oct. 26
Images
Commented
- As COVID cases rise, Blaine commissioners weigh next steps (61)
- Blaine County’s COVID-19 risk level increases (58)
- Hailey reexamines COVID-19 strategy (53)
- Blaine County at ‘critical’ COVID-19 risk (41)
- Investigation finds East Fork water diversion unauthorized (41)
- Ketchum enacts new coronavirus health order (39)
- Hailey tightens rules on COVID-19 (37)
- Blaine County coaches, athletes plan protest to play (31)
- Idaho man in 20s dies of COVID-19 illness (29)
- Forest Service seeks public input on e-bike use (28)
Events Calendar
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In