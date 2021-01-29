21-01-29 snow removal 5
Express photo by Willy Cook

Rodrigo Ortega was hard at work clearing up the sidewalks along Sun Valley Road Thursday morning as the largest storm of the season so far continued to roll through the Wood River Valley. Even with the National Weather Service forecasting two feet of snowfall for the Wood River Valley, this week’s weather has exceeded expectations. Steve Stuebner, Sun Valley forecaster for the website Daily Snow, reported 25 inches on Wednesday, with the snow continuing to tumble down that night and Thursday. NWS’s winter storm warning remains in effect. In the meantime, snow removal crews certainly are keeping busy.

