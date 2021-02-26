21-02-26 Snapshots 1 Lichtenberg

“I miss my quilt guild. It’s been over a year since our group last met.”

Nicole Lichtenberg, Hailey
“A concert, especially Morgan Wallen, who is a great country singer.”

Hannah Ferris, Sun Valley
“Traveling, either somewhere warm or a different ski area.”

Jessica Blackburn, Warm Springs
“I want to go to Canada and go skiing where there is better snow than here.”

Tatum Minor, Ketchum
“Indoor dinners with friends or even going out. I haven’t been to the Pio in a year.”

Rick Moore, Ketchum
