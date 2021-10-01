Tillie David

The colors that the leaves change and wearing a warmer wardrobe. I’m also going fly-fishing soon.

Tillie David, Ketchum
Juli Webb

Colors. They bring the town back together. It’s like a new dress.

Juli Webb, Ketchum
Chrissy Gove

The absolutely amazing blue sky, the perfect temperature and the colors of the leaves make this my absolute favorite time of year.

Chrissy Gove, Ketchum
Katherine O'Malley

The pretty colors, cold temperatures with no more allergies and swimming outdoors is especially pretty.

Katherine O’Malley, Ketchum
Karola Huaire anf Denisa Hroncekova

The beautiful trees and colors. Plus, it’s not super hot like the summer anymore and the hiking is great.

Left to right:

Karola Huaire, Hailey 

Denisa Hroncekova, Ketchum

Express photos by Willy Cook

