Lola Randolf

“Going to the lake and hanging out with our friends.”

Lola Randolf, Hailey
Chari Hustis

“We are going to do all of the in-town festivities, including rodeo on the 3rd and fireworks and parade on the 4th.”

Chari Hustis, Cold Springs
Casey Hanrahan

“We’re going to the parade and music at Hop Porter Park and then I’m going to jump in the river. It’s also my birthday! “

Casey Hanrahan, Hailey
Meggie Rose

“Rodeo, seeing old friends, doing some dancing and eating mom’s western barbeque.”

Meggie Rose, Hailey
Taylor Dorland

“I’m working Allen & Co. in the morning, swimming in the afternoon and then dressing up in western wear and going to the rodeo at night.”

Taylor Dorland. Hailey

Express photos by Willy Cook

