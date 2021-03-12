21-03-12 Snapshots 1 Winthrop.jpg

“Overall optimistic. I’m hopeful that more and more people will keep getting vaccinated. I’m happy that my school, U.C. Berkeley, will start in-person sessions again in the fall.”

Claire Winthrop, Portland, Oregon
21-03-12 Snapshots 2 Payne Bolton.jpg

“I’m hopeful and think that things are moving in the right direction. I’m keeping the good sanitary behavior that people are practicing now.”

Sharon Payne Bolton, Ketchum
21-03-12 Snapshots 3 Bolton.jpg

“I’m looking forward to fewer out-of-state license plates, shorter lift-lines, getting our forest back and hoping that those living here temporarily go home.”

Harry Bolton, Ketchum
21-03-12 Snapshots 4 Neeley.jpg

“My comfort level is increasing with more vaccinations. I’m optimistic that this summer will be back to normal, and we’ll be able to have impromptu get-togethers.”

Jonathan Neeley, Ketchum
21-03-12 Snapshots 5 Thomas.jpg

“Hope in general for taking a step out of the basement for this new year. Vaccinations are good and are working and I can’t wait to go to a concert or sporting event.”

Trevor Thomas, Ketchum
