21-04-16 Snapshots 1 Kraatz.jpg

“Going to Napa Valley and the Bay Area for about 10 days. Looking forward to getting out of town.”

Chris Kraatz, Ketchum
21-04-16 Snapshots 2 Pedersen.jpg

“I’m vaccinated and raring to go. Leaving for Costa Rica tomorrow. Need ocean, surfing and sun.”

Rio Pedersen, Ketchum
21-04-16 Snapshots 3 Gorham.jpg

“Family trip to Mexico in June. From snow to sand.”

John Gorham, Ketchum
21-04-16 Snapshots 4 Gonzalez.jpg

“Hoping to see my girls in Memphis soon and fly fish for smallmouth bass.”

Joy Gonzalez, Hailey
21-04-16 Snapshots 5 Overman & Baird.jpg

“You’re looking at it. Got off the plane and came to Grumpy’s.”

Left to right:

Hannah Overman

and

Sydney Baird

Overland Park, Kan.
Load comments