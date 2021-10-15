Morgan Landers

Not raking leaves and to take a scenic drive over Trail Creek before the road closes.

Morgan Landers, Ketchum
John Comerford

Float the South Fork of the Snake a few more times.

John Comerford, Ketchum
Shelly Root

I want to rest and throw a fun party for our ride-or-die local clients.

Shelly Root, Bellevue
Peter Jensen

Hiking. Lots of time outdoors enjoying the beautiful scenery and nature.

Peter Jensen, Portland, Oregon
Stefania Buckley, Stephanie Rodelo

We need to chop and split our firewood and wax our boards.

From left:

Stefania Buckley, and Stephanie Rodelo, Ketchum

Express photos by Willy Cook

