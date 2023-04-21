Rotarun
Even though the Sun Valley Resort lifts have come to a standstill and the off-season of “slack” has descended on the Wood River Valley, the small but mighty Rotarun ski hill in Croy Canyon is still in operation.

Bonus weekends of skiing will be offered at Rotarun until April 29.

“It’s a great place for people to come for the last two weekends of winter,” said Rotarun Executive Director Scott McGrew. “There is such a great snowpack out there, and we want to take advantage of it.”

