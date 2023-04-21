Even though the Sun Valley Resort lifts have come to a standstill and the off-season of “slack” has descended on the Wood River Valley, the small but mighty Rotarun ski hill in Croy Canyon is still in operation.
Bonus weekends of skiing will be offered at Rotarun until April 29.
“It’s a great place for people to come for the last two weekends of winter,” said Rotarun Executive Director Scott McGrew. “There is such a great snowpack out there, and we want to take advantage of it.”
Tonight, Friday, April 21, skiers and snowboarders can take to the Rotarun slopes under lights from 6-9 p.m. On Saturday, Rotarun will be open for day skiing from noon to 4 p.m. The same goes for next weekend, Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29.
Lift ticket costs are $15 for adults, $10 for youth under 18. Kids five and under are free.
McGrew said end-of-season festivities at Rotarun tend to be “bring your own.”
“People will bring their own festivities, but there will be a food truck on site,” he said.
