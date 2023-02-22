Joring 3.jpg

The annual event pairs two classic Idaho archetypes—cowboys and skiers—in a horse-drawn drag race.

Brother and sister duo Hunter and Jordan Snure were excited to compete in their first ski joring event. They were both nervous and excited as they put in their registration at Mahoney’s Bar and Grill on Friday, Feb. 17.

“I am really hoping we can win a buckle,” Hunter said.

The Wood River Extreme Ski Joring Association (WRESJA) hosted its yearly races the weekend, Feb. 18-19, in southern Bellevue. The Browning family hosted the event, which was attended by several hundred people.

Joring 4.jpg

“This is one of the ways we get to have fun during the winter, it’s quite an adrenaline rush,” said Michelle Bobbitt, of WRESJA.
23-02-22-ski-joring-roland-24.jpg

Skiers and riders hit the course on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Load comments