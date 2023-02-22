Brother and sister duo Hunter and Jordan Snure were excited to compete in their first ski joring event. They were both nervous and excited as they put in their registration at Mahoney’s Bar and Grill on Friday, Feb. 17.
“I am really hoping we can win a buckle,” Hunter said.
The Wood River Extreme Ski Joring Association (WRESJA) hosted its yearly races the weekend, Feb. 18-19, in southern Bellevue. The Browning family hosted the event, which was attended by several hundred people.
The Snure family is originally from Shasta, California, and Hunter is a skier and his sister Jordan rides horses. Jordan currently works at Figge Farms in Bellevue and has been riding since she was a kid.
Jordan Snure also teamed up with Ross Tate of Bountiful, Utah, who heard about the event on Facebook. He joined a group that paired riders and skiers. The two met the night of registration.
“I’ve only seen this on social media and it looked so fun to compete in,” Tate said.
The annual event pairs two classic Idaho archetypes—cowboys and skiers—in a horse-drawn drag race. Skiers must hold on across a 600-900-foot course, hitting jumps and grabbing rings on the way. Speeds often reach 40 miles per hour, according to event organizers. Each run is scored, and winners are determined by their combined two-day point total. Extra seconds are added for dropped rings or missed gates.
“This is one of the ways we get to have fun during the winter, it’s quite an adrenaline rush,” said Michelle Bobbitt, of WRESJA. “The ski joring circuit begins Jan. 1 and runs through March. There are several riders and skiers that do several events in a row in multiple states.”
The event is also a fundraiser for the Wood River High School Rodeo Team, which makes part of the profits off gate entry fees and merchandise, Bobbitt said.
“This is my first time as a spectator as I’ve only seen this on YouTube, and it’s so fun,” said Christy Veregge, of Hailey, who came with her family.
The history of ski joring goes back several hundred years to Scandinavia, where people would travel behind reindeer on wooden skis. As a sport, it’s more recent: Back in the late 1940s, Tom Schroeder and Mugs Ossman traveled to Steamboat, Colorado, where they saw people ski joring at a local winter carnival. They came back with the idea of doing it at the winter carnival in Leadville, nearly 100 miles to the south. Mugs was a horseman who prided himself in having very fast quarter horses. Tom, an avid skier, said that there wasn’t a horse fast enough to dump him—and so it started. They had their first race in 1949, and it became a sanctioned sport in 1999, according to Wood River Extreme Ski Joring.
The Snures were one pair of 93 that competed over the weekend. Hunter, riding dressed as the Grinch, stood out alongside the cowboys and one skier dressed as a cow.
The Sunday event drew quite a crowd of more than 100 spectators that enjoyed a relatively warm, sunny day. At the start of the event, a few skiers and riders crashed. None of them were severely injured, but one rider had to be carried off the course and taken to the hospital for evaluations. Her condition was unknown at press time.
Jordan Snure did bruise her knee a bit at the end of the ride pulling her brother, when her horse slipped after completing the race and fell on her leg.
She had a great attitude about it later, though, and said she couldn’t wait to do another race. Even though they didn’t win a buckle, the Snure’s came in third overall and had the fastest time for novices on Sunday with a 17.03 run—not bad for a first try.
“We will definitely be back next year,” Hunter Snure said. “We had too much fun.”
Results
The final results from the races are all posted on the WRESJA Facebook page.
Novice class - Hollis Lloyd riding Peppy and pulling Tyler Boody took first with a combined total of 36.44. Cole Youren riding Bacardi and pulling David Ray took second with a combined total of 37.03.
Snowboard class - Hollis Lloyd riding Peppy and pulling Jakobe Chacon took first with a combined total of 38.99. Katherine Licht riding King Stormy Luck and pulling Jakobe Chacon took second with a combined total of 42.13.
Women’s class - Kali Castle riding Howard and pulling Anastasie Echeverria took first with a combined total of 34.20. Whitney Harvell riding Wrangler and pulling Alina Gemza took second with a combined total of 38.97.
Sport class - John Hyde riding Otis and pulling Kurtis Fieguth took first with a combined total of 34.65. Kali Castle riding Cinco and pulling Kurtis Fieguth took second with a combined total of 35.14.
Open class - Harlee Manning riding Dexter and pulling Cam Fraser took first with a combined total of 32.39. Katherine Licht riding Boom Babes Last Rascal and pulling Cam Fraser took second with a combined total of 32.63.
Peewee class (5 -10 years) - Cara Malone riding Zipp and pulling Bridger Abel took first with a combined total of 57.10. Luke Mullendore riding Brownie pulling his son Mitch Mullendore, 8, took second with a combined time of 75.17.
For more information about WRESJA visit their social media page or their website at www.woodriveresja.com. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In