The International Skiing History Association is bringing its annual “Skiing History Week” to Sun Valley from March 23-26.
The event, held in coordination with the US Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame, is described as a “chance for members [of the ISHA] to ski together and celebrate the traditions and cultures of our sport,” according to a press release.
The four-day festival hosts a total of nineteen events, with activities ranging from a fashion show to a party on the Dollar Mountain patio. The two of most noteworthy banquets, though, are the ISHA awards presentation, in which ski filmmakers, journalists and historians, among other positions, are honored; and the Class of 2019/2020 Ski Hall of Fame induction ceremony. This joint class includes Sun Valley legend Bobby Burns, renowned trail map artist James Niehues, pioneering filmmaker Greg Stump and the founders of the National Brotherhood of Skiers, Art Clay and Ben Finley.
Most events are open to the public and will be held in person, although some—like the Hall of Fame ceremony—require tickets. The events take place all over Sun Valley and Ketchum, including River Run Lodge, The Limelight Hotel and The Sun Valley Inn.
The ISHA awards were established in 1993, and have been given out annually in ski towns across America since, hold for the last two years, in which the presentation moved online to accommodate COVID-19 guidelines. ￼
