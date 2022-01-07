Hailey residents Sam and Claire Keeter lace up the skates by “Ron’s Rink” at the rodeo grounds on Saturday, Jan. 1. The free, outdoor rink was named last month for recently-retired dentist and Hailey Ice board president and long-time champion Ron Fairfax, an instrumental figure in the development of the nonprofit’s local hockey and skating programs. The rink is open through the winter, weather-dependent, with free loaner skates on site. Express photo by Roland Lane
Current E-Edition
Online Poll
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Blaine County’s COVID-19 case rate hitting new highs
- Blaine County’s COVID-19 case rate soars to new highs
- Hailey, school board continue to face challenges over mask mandates
- Winter storm warning in effect in north valley
- Ketchum moves one step closer to regulating short-term rentals
- Amid omicron surge, BCSD changes COVID-19 policy
- Winter storm warning extended to Wednesday evening
- Ketchum passes milestone in Warm Springs Ranch campaign
- St. Luke’s adds 2 doctors to Wood River staff
- Amid heavy snowfall, F&G reports uptick in mountain lion calls
Images
Commented
- Vax proof is good business (27)
- In Ketchum, some businesses requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination (22)
- Report: Blaine County real estate prices rise amid housing shortage (20)
- COVID-19 brought roller coaster to Idaho, Blaine County (17)
- In Mackay, mine redevelopment puts a small town at a crossroads (15)
- Ketchum housing initiatives start to take shape (14)
- Blaine County’s COVID-19 case rate hitting new highs (12)
- Snow removal presents a bevy of issues, costs for Ketchum (12)
- Governor appoints Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns to Statehouse post (11)
- Call on Ketchum to limit short-term rentals (9)
- Illegal parking strains Hailey snow operations, city reports (9)
- Ketchum eyes plan to hire lobbyist for resort cities (9)
- Ketchum moves one step closer to regulating short-term rentals (8)
- Galena Lodge belongs to all of us. Help support it (8)
- Local-option taxes lead to fiscal fortune in the valley (7)
- A collective ‘meh’ (7)
- Ketchum passes milestone in Warm Springs Ranch campaign (6)
- Manchin offers the Democrats a lifeline (6)
- The Chamber looks to increase 'tourist tax' flow into Hailey (6)
- Stand in the place where you live (5)
- Responsible gun owners need to be heard (5)
- Amid heavy snowfall, F&G reports uptick in mountain lion calls (5)
- Ketchum takes steps on rental regulation, housing fee (5)
- Ketchum taxpayers paying for Bluebird cost overruns (5)
- Hailey, school board continue to face challenges over mask mandates (5)
- Housing crisis prompted range of responses in 2021 (4)
- Valley People: From reptiles to man’s best friend with Dr. Karsten Fostvedt (4)
- Resolutions for a better New Year (4)
- Involved parties quiet on future of infamous Ketchum ‘hole’ (4)
- Inside Hailey’s development boom: A look at changing trends in 2021 (4)
- Hospital to ramp up testing as state reports jump in omicron COVID-19 cases (4)
- 104-unit apartment project in Hailey clears P&Z (4)
- Friedman operations hit new highs in November (4)
- SVED: Most of new valley residents are over 61 (4)
- Ketchum hopes to clear confusion over winter parking (3)
- Idaho's leaders can lower barriers to fair housing (3)
- F&G to assess big-game herds from helicopter (3)
- County P&Z continues discussion on legality of 'tiny homes on wheels' (3)
- Housing Authority appoints two new board members (3)
- Alternatives to bigger jails aren't a partisan issue (2)
- Idaho's economy continues to strengthen (2)
- Hailey P&Z to consider new building density, electric-vehicle charging requirements (2)
- R-E-S-P-E-C-T (2)
- Supply is down, prices are up, and Idahoans are worried (2)
- Blaine County’s COVID-19 risk kept at ‘moderate’ (2)
- Unsung heroes: Saluting the valley’s lesser-known essential workers (2)
- Abortion debates should center on equal rights (2)
- How the beauty of Sun Valley shapes its art (2)
- Plan to party (2)
- For Ketchum, a step forward to preserve the past (2)
- Ketchum advances plan to protect pieces of history (2)
- 'King' Karl owned 2021 (2)
- Sun Valley lights up for Christmas Eve (2)
- Blaine County asks residents to report wildlife sightings (2)
- Idaho projecting another record budget surplus (2)
- Ketchum councilor wants enforcement of mask mandate (2)
- District 26 Democrats nominate 3 for Idaho House seat (2)
- Hailey leaders reappoint P&Z commissioners (1)
- Bellevue considers seeking 'resort city' status to cover tourist impacts on services (1)
- 'Responsible' gun owner wrote an irresponsible opinion (1)
- The mountain is calling (1)
- 'Large' avalanches likely today, SAC says (1)
- Ketchum plans to move public recycling site (1)
- Idaho unemployment rate drops (1)
- A noble 'Claus': Longtime friend remembers the man behind the red coat (1)
- Days Are Numbered For Old Ketchum City Hall (1)
- Ketchum inches closer to reaching Warm Springs Ranch goal (1)
- Blaine County Education Foundation raises over $80,000 for local teachers (1)
- Ketchum continues push for public use of hot springs (1)
- Chase Josey rips into sixth place at Copper Mountain superpipe finals (1)
- Blaine County’s COVID-19 case rate soars to new highs (1)
- Rev. Ronald Wekerle returns to Idaho after service in Latin America and studies in Rome (1)
- Steve Hartgen made Idaho better (1)
- Economics versus parents, kids and seniors (1)
- Blaine County seeks sustainability fellow (1)
- This holiday, remember what makes our Valley special (1)
- Sen. Johnny Isakson will be missed (1)
- Researchers extend Blaine County COVID-19 study (1)
- Postal workers get a special delivery (1)
- Supporter offers $1M match for Warm Springs Ranch campaign (1)
- Hilary Knight selected to USA Hockey Team for fourth time (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In