Hailey Ice Rink, Jan. 1 2022
Express photo by Roland Lane

Hailey residents Sam and Claire Keeter lace up the skates by “Ron’s Rink” at the rodeo grounds on Saturday, Jan. 1. The free, outdoor rink was named last month for recently-retired dentist and Hailey Ice board president and long-time champion Ron Fairfax, an instrumental figure in the development of the nonprofit’s local hockey and skating programs. The rink is open through the winter, weather-dependent, with free loaner skates on site. Express photo by Roland Lane

