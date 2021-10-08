21-10-08 sheep dog trials 1.jpg
Express photo by Willy Cook

The first nip of fall is in the air, which means sheep—and sheepdogs—are heading southbound like this flock (and its security detail) spotted north of Hailey on Thursday morning. They’re beating the traffic—and missing the main attraction. The Trailing of the Sheep Festival, now in its 25th year, continues today on through the weekend showcasing a suite of ovine activities, from sheepdog trials, to the Folklife Fair, to lamb menus across the Wood River Valley. It all culminates with the Big Sheep Parade—1,500 animals strong—trailing through downtown Ketchum at noon on Sunday, Oct. 10. For more information, check out the Express’ special Trailing of the Sheep section, on newsstands and online at mtexpress.com/wood_river_journal/special_sections.

