21-10-01 WRHS boys soccer 15.jpg
Express photo by Willy Cook

Wood River High School’s boys soccer program celebrated its seniors on Wednesday night at Phil Homer Field in Hailey, with individual players offered the chance to thank parents, teachers and coaches for their support. Here, midfielder Heron Barriga Jr., left, thanks parents Alma Gomez and Heron Barriga Sr., and his brother, Erick Barriga, who he said were always there for him. Wood River dropped a close game to Canyon Ridge 2-1, though Barriga netted the Wolverines’ sole goal. For the full story, see Sports, Page 15.

