The Idaho Conservation League will host a “science pub” talk tonight, Thursday, concerning ongoing forest health restoration efforts on Bald Mountain.
“The Future of Baldy’s Forests” begins at 6 p.m. at the Sawtooth Brewery in Ketchum, 631 Warm Springs Road.
John Johnson, senior conservation associate with the ICL, will join Zach Poff from the Ketchum Ranger District to discuss the state of Baldy’s forests and ongoing efforts to address the threats of wildfire, bark beetle infestation and multiple disease outbreaks.
