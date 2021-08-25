In August 1937, a group of 25 men and women disembarked a Union Pacific train in Shoshone and traveled north in a “powerful mountain bus” across sage covered desert and through the Wood River Valley, over Galena Summit and into the Sawtooth Basin.
Horse riders all, the group finally gazed upon the jagged Sawtooth Mountains where they would spend the better part of the next two weeks. They felt “the spirit of a seeming limitless expanse of a wild country, stretching in all directions, quiet, appealing, unexplored and unspoiled,” wrote Forest Service Supervisor F.S. Moore at the time.
What now lies within the Sawtooth National Recreation Area (SNRA), largely protected from development, was 84 years ago one of few remaining “primitive areas” in the West, many of which gained protection from the Wilderness Act in 1964.
Today the Sawtooths themselves are little changed, but the hundreds of miles of trails through them that were originally built by Forest Service personnel are now well-trodden.
Mapmaker and illustrator Evelyn Phillips of Hailey has designed a new Trail Riders Map to commemorate the 1937 route of the Sawtooth Wilderness Trail Riders. She created her hand drawn and colored map from an original drawn by Richard H. Rutledge, who was in 1937 the regional forester for the Ogden, Utah, office of the Sawtooth National Forest.
“He was instrumental in preserving these Sawtooth Mountains with a primitive area designation in 1937,” Phillips said. “He wanted to show people that although it was primitive, people could still visit the area, that they were not shut out.”
The ride was sponsored by the American Forestry Association, which began sponsoring rides such as this in Montana in 1933. In 1937, seven trips in all were scheduled, “covering all the important remaining wilderness regions in the West,” Moore wrote.
A board member of the Idaho Mountain Express, Phillips has worked in the newspaper business and as a graphic designer. For many years she has worked with SNRA Wilderness Program Coordinator Liese Dean to create Forest Service trailhead maps; 10 for the Sawtooth Wilderness and another 32 trailhead maps elsewhere within the SNRA, in places like Fisher Creek, Fourth of July Lake and Germania Creek. They each include overall maps of the SNRA with inset maps for specific areas, as well information and guidelines for those traveling and camping in wilderness areas.
In 2014, Dean found the original pen-and-ink map by Rutledge in a storage area in the Stanley Ranger Station.
“She asked me, what can we do with this?” Phillips said. “I decided to redraw the entire thing.”
Phillips followed Rutledge’s original design but added details like the Cramer Lakes and corrected many of his mountain peak elevations. She also added a frame border: embellished cartouche and fancy compass rose.
“It’s very time consuming, and I don’t think many people do this sort of thing anymore,” Phillips said.
The original 150-mile route meandered in a circuitous route through the entire Sawtooth Mountain Range, starting from a lodge that once existed at Alturas Lake. The group traveled southwest to the now ghost town of Atlanta and then north through high mountain peaks all the way to Sacajawea Hot Springs near Grandjean. They then rode back along the west end of Redfish Lake, skirting Hell Roaring Lake and Decker Flats en route to a high-altitude sweep to Toxaway and Imogene Lakes, before ending their journey at Pettit Lake.
The Sawtooth Wilderness Riders then rode the bus back to Sun Valley where they enjoyed a rodeo held nearby the new resort and lodge that would soon make the town a world-famous destination ski area.
“When I first moved here in 1972, I did a lot of backpacking in these areas,” Phillips said. “I don’t get out as much anymore, but I feel like the SNRA is such a special area. It had just been created when I got here. President Obama signed into law additions to those wilderness areas in 2017, on Aug. 7, which was my birthday. So, I guess I was meant to do this work.”
