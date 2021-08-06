Last year, Jen Smith started the Walk & Wine event at Sawtooth Botanical Garden as a way for people to safely gather during the pandemic.
“We’re still unfortunately in the same boat,” the executive director said. “But people are much more interested in the smaller, more intimate gatherings that we offer here in the garden.”
The Garden’s Walk & Wine returns next Wednesday, August 11, 5-8 p.m. Tickets cost $100 which includes wine and food. All the money goes directly to the Sawtooth Botanical Garden’s general operations which requires about $250,000 a year to keep up.
“It is a labor of love for sure,” Smith said. “We do really love this event and all the events we have here. It showcases exactly where the money is going to.”
Patrons can taste various wines and buy raffle tickets to win cases with assorted bottles.
There are also outdoor packages up for raffle. The Stanley Adventure Package includes a hotel room, restaurant reservations and rafting in the world-famous Sawtooth Mountains. They’ve procured items from our local outdoor retailers, too.
“[They] have been having a really wonderful retail season both this year and last year amazingly during the pandemic because everyone wanted to get outside,” Smith said. “That’s kind of what this has all been about: Getting outside and having a beautiful setting to enjoy our neighbors and friends.”
Local chef and entertainer Judith McQueen will cater the event, pairing foods to work well with the list of wines. Her heavy appetizers will combine protein and vegetables. Local musicians will perform at the enchanting Ellen Long Pavilion.
Stations will be set up throughout the sublime gardens serving wine from local and regional wineries.
Bitner Vineyards offers their crisp Dry Merlot 2019—The Worker Bee Series (Honoring the Honey Bee) that is “perfect for summertime.”
The Closer’s 2018 Central Coast Chardonnay incorporates hints of apple, melon, vanilla and oak.
Holesinsky’s IdaWine Red Blend fuses Syrah, Merlot and Malbec grapes for earthy notes and a rounded finish.
A stainless-steel chardonnay is available for any white wine fanatics in Sun Valley.
Sawtooth Winery’s 2019 Classic Fly Pinot Gris merges pear and tangerine for a tropical delight.
Ste. Chappelle’s NV Love Idaho Red Blend provides and easy drinking experience with a smooth finish.
“We know that we have a lot of new folks in town that are learning what it means to live in Idaho and be an Idahoan,” Smith said. “So, we wanted them to know that wine is something that’s made right here in our state.”
For more information, visit SBgarden.org.
