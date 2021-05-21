Makenzie Coles, granddaughter of former Ketchum Mayor Guy Coles, and her baby Huxley cut the ribbon Tuesday on a new sign at the Guy Coles Skate Park, which was developed in the 1990s after a challenge issued by her grandfather. Members of the Ketchum “scooter” community have raised concerns over the prohibition of scooters at the skate park near the YMCA. They and representatives of the skateboard community held several meetings to determine rules allowing the two activities to take place at the park without conflict. Scooters are prohibited at the skate park after 5 p.m. The new sign outlines rules and reminds all users to wear helmets, ride respectfully and keep the area clean. It also provides a history of the park and a timeline of its creation.
