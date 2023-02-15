Rotarun-snowcat-garage-2023

A snowcat parked in Rotarun’s new garage.

 Photo courtesy of Rotarun

Rotarun Ski Area has expanded its snowmaking capabilities with the construction of a new equipment garage that will house the snowcats and snowmobiles to for on-site maintenance and secure, year-round storage.

According to representatives from Rotarun, the job couldn’t have been done without a little help from the community.

“This has been the epitome of a ‘community coming together’ project,” Rotarun Board President Wally Limburg said. “Without the generous support of individuals, foundations and businesses, along with their understanding of the value this project would bring to Rotarun, this simply would not have been possible. We are so incredibly grateful for how everyone chipped in how they could, whether it was through their time, their treasure, or their talent.”

Correction

Due to an editing error, an earlier version of this story stated that the Scott McGrew and the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation operates Rotarun. Rotarun is its own nonprofit, and McGrew is the executive director of both Rortarun and SVSEF.



