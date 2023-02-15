Rotarun Ski Area has expanded its snowmaking capabilities with the construction of a new equipment garage that will house the snowcats and snowmobiles to for on-site maintenance and secure, year-round storage.
According to representatives from Rotarun, the job couldn’t have been done without a little help from the community.
“This has been the epitome of a ‘community coming together’ project,” Rotarun Board President Wally Limburg said. “Without the generous support of individuals, foundations and businesses, along with their understanding of the value this project would bring to Rotarun, this simply would not have been possible. We are so incredibly grateful for how everyone chipped in how they could, whether it was through their time, their treasure, or their talent.”
Since the “little mountain with a big heart” first started turning its tractor-and-pulley rope tow in 1948, the helping hands of Hailey and communities in the Wood River Valley allowed it to continue its seasonal operations.
“Those who have stepped in to support this project and so many others along the way are really the fabric that make up Rotarun,” said Scott McGrew, executive director Rotarun. “From digging the dirt and pouring the foundation, to framing the walls, putting on the roof, and hanging the doors—this project has been a labor of love for everyone involved, and it will serve an invaluable purpose for decades to come.”
The project took five months to complete, and it came in on time and under budget, according to a statement from Rotarun, even as construction costs continued to rise over the course of the build. Limburg served as the project manager, with contracted work completed by Rixon Excavation.
“I feel that it is so important for me to give back to help see the success of Rotarun Ski Area,” Carl Rixon, owner and operator of Rixon Excavation said. “Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation has been such a huge supporter of me and my family through the years, and with how involved they are with supporting Rotarun. With the value both of these noprofits bring to the entire community, I am happy to contribute any way I can.”
Rotarun collaborated with several community groups, including the Sage Springs Homeowners Association, Blaine County Planning Department, the Blaine County commissioners and local fire departments to get the job done.
Raising the funds to complete a project of this size for a nonprofit was a significant task according to a press release from Rotarun, and the greater community stepped into provide help for the ski hill. Supporting organizations include the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation, Marshall Carroll Charitable Fund, Nancy Eccles and Homer M. Hayward Family Foundation, Spur Foundation, and individuals such as Kathy and Wally Limburg, Mark de Reus, Mark Kandianis and Susan and Scott Robinson. ￼
