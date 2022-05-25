Bike Rodeo photobox
Express photo by Willy Cook

Eight-year-old Emily Chavez goes through the Ketchum Bike Rodeo course on Saturday, with Sheriff's Department officers Kurt Holtzen, left, and Christian Crusberg offering help as needed. The event in the southern YMCA parking lot offered kids free bike helmets, free water bottles, free bicycle tune-ups from Sturtevants, and multiple laps through a fun obstacle course emphasizing bike safety. The event has helped Wood River Valley children for many years, after it was stated by former Ketchum policeman Dave Kassner.

