Eight-year-old Emily Chavez goes through the Ketchum Bike Rodeo course on Saturday, with Sheriff's Department officers Kurt Holtzen, left, and Christian Crusberg offering help as needed. The event in the southern YMCA parking lot offered kids free bike helmets, free water bottles, free bicycle tune-ups from Sturtevants, and multiple laps through a fun obstacle course emphasizing bike safety. The event has helped Wood River Valley children for many years, after it was stated by former Ketchum policeman Dave Kassner.
The celebration for 203 Wood River High School seniors in the Class of 2022 begins with the Parade of Seniors driving parade through Hailey an… Read more
Camas County High School graduated its class of 2022 at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 14 at Camas County High School in Fairfield. Read more
Silver Creek High School will celebrate its class of 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Community Campus on Friday, May 27. Read more
