Players of all ages squeeze in the last few pickup hockey games of the year at Christina Potters Ice Rink in Atkinson Park, one of the surest signs of the winter season. The open-air venue is operating seven days a week, weather permitting, making it as good an option for ringing in 2023 on Sunday as it is closing out 2022 on Saturday. Free skates are available to borrow on a first come, first served basis. Skaters can find more information Ketchum's website at www.ketchumidaho.org/recreation

