Players of all ages squeeze in the last few pickup hockey games of the year at Christina Potters Ice Rink in Atkinson Park, one of the surest signs of the winter season. The open-air venue is operating seven days a week, weather permitting, making it as good an option for ringing in 2023 on Sunday as it is closing out 2022 on Saturday. Free skates are available to borrow on a first come, first served basis. Skaters can find more information Ketchum's website at www.ketchumidaho.org/recreation.
Online Poll
Give 2022 a grade:
You voted:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Overwhelmed' by generosity, a shelter takes shape in Hailey
- School Board investigating racist incidents at middle school and high school
- Sofia Uri
- Kimberly Garvin
- County leaders pledge to take action on homelessness 'emergency'
- Correction: New residences proposed for Elkhorn Village
- Ricky Williams named Sun Valley Firefighter of the year
- Biologists to survey local deer, elk populations from the air
- After initial pause, Ketchum buys two pieces for City Hall
- SAC: 'Widespread' avalanches very likely in Wood River, Sawtooth valleys
Images
Collections
Commented
- Who is exploiting local workers? (43)
- County leaders pledge to take action on homelessness 'emergency' (22)
- 'Overwhelmed' by generosity, a shelter takes shape in Hailey (19)
- Ketchum City Council approves purchase of six temporary housing units (17)
- Friedman opens ‘competitive’ bidding process for future development (17)
- It’s on you (15)
- Blaine County, Ketchum implement program to stem evictions (12)
- As ‘triple-demic’ develops, COVID risk does not abate (11)
- Asylum seekers facing trailer evictions in Bellevue (10)
- Illegal parking interfering with snow operations in Hailey (9)
- Show compassion to asylum-seekers (7)
- Year in Review: COVID subsided in 2022, but year ends with threat of ‘triple-demic’ (7)
- How the Supreme Court can start to regain trust (6)
- Taxes fund good causes, too (6)
- Affordable units go to qualified renters (6)
- New faces add to our community (5)
- Ketchum leaders eye big changes to Main Street, Warm Springs Road (5)
- Friends or foes? (5)
- School choice is about students (4)
- Crazy should have no place at an Idaho dinner (4)
- Ketchum should eye Simplot lot (4)
- Mountain lion attack on dog prompts warnings from Fish and Game (4)
- Idaho’s Republican primary is already closed—but the party may close it off even more (3)
- Richer but poorer than ever? (3)
- County, ITD outline plans to improve Highway 75 corridor (3)
- Viruses putting pressure on local, regional hospitals (3)
- America's gun culture is toxic (3)
- City of Ketchum seeks ownership of Lift Tower Lodge (3)
- Red Flag laws work, but they have to be used (2)
- 'I Have a Dream' Foundation—Idaho receives $100,000 grant to develop 'trade school camps' (2)
- Key Sun Valley traffic light goes on the blink (2)
- Ketchum sets sights on major sidewalk projects (2)
- State reading scores return to pre-pandemic levels, but Blaine County lags behind (2)
- School Board investigating racist incidents at middle school and high school (2)
- All hands on deck at Hailey Post Office (2)
- A war on Christmas? In defense of holiday music (2)
- Bellevue scheduled to shut down trailer park today (2)
- Doing what's best for our kids means saving early for higher education (1)
- SVSEF big mountain coach injured on Baldy (1)
- F&G eyes expanded moose, mountain goat hunts in Wood River Valley, surrounding mountains (1)
- The Jan. 6 inquiry’s not-so-grand finale (1)
- Year in Review: Ketchum voters approve wastewater bond, and not a second too soon (1)
- After initial pause, Ketchum buys two pieces for City Hall (1)
- Weigh in on school hours (1)
- School District moves forward with plans to build affordable housing in Hailey (1)
- Support safe passage for wildlife (1)
- Economic recovery demands better than clichés (1)
- Ketchum senior planner promoted to Director of Planning and Building (1)
- This year, taxpayers will shell out a record $596.1 million for education bonds and levies (1)
- Skiers, boarders can cash in on more terrain Friday (1)
- Bellevue vehicle parking restricted on roadsides (1)
- National Park Service acquires land adjacent to City of Rocks National Reserve (1)
- Abuse in subsidized housing (1)
- After record stretch, real estate market seeing changes (1)
- Ricky Williams named Sun Valley Firefighter of the year (1)
- This holiday season, the best gift you can give is to be vaccinated against the flu (1)
- Pain in paradise (1)
- Rental assistance helps Idahoans stay housed (1)
- 7 cows killed in south-county rollover crash (1)
- Stories of the Year: A look at the most-read headlines of 2022 (1)
- ‘All hands on deck’: Airport snow-removal experts battle Mother Nature with optimism, grit (1)
- Jennifer Rangel resigns from Bellevue City Council (1)
- County moves seeks funding to renovate Buttercup Road (1)
- Resort launches website about Baldy projects (1)
- Sun Valley to host Christmas Eve Torchlight Parade & Fireworks (1)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In