The staff at University of Idaho’s Rinker Rock Creek Ranch, located in Wood River Valley west of Hailey, is inviting the public to learn about recreation management on rangelands and participate in a stewardship activity during two forthcoming workshops.
First is the “Recreation on the Range: A Framework for Recreation Management” speech given by Chris Zajchowski, University of Idaho professor of parks, tourism and recreation ecology, at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 2 at Hailey Town Center West, 116 S. River St., Hailey.
Then, from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 3, the public is invited to help build new fencing to improve recreation access and gate management at the Rinker Rock Creek Ranch barn.
Both events are part of Sagebrush Saturdays, which are family friendly educational events designed to foster appreciation of Idaho’s rangeland. Admission is free. Those attending the event at the barn are encouraged to bring a water bottle and wear closed-toed shoes, long pants and a hat.
The lecture is being offered in partnership with the Hailey Public Library. Zajchowski, who is affiliate faculty with Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, conducts research focused on human behavior in outdoor recreation and natural resource contexts. He is the primary investigator of the national Capital Area Research Collaborative with the National Park Service, supporting 11 park units in the Washington, D.C., area. In his talk, Zajchowski will address the roots of the Interagency Visitor Use Management Framework, which was created by federal land management agencies to guide outdoor recreation management on federally managed land and waters. He’ll also discuss the framework’s potential application for rangeland settings such as Rinker Rock Creek Ranch.
