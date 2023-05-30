Rinker Rock Creek Ranch

Idaho’s

Rinker Rock Creek Ranch

, located in the Wood River Valley, is inviting the public to learn about recreation management on rangelands and participate in a stewardship activity.

The staff at University of Idaho’s Rinker Rock Creek Ranch, located in Wood River Valley west of Hailey, is inviting the public to learn about recreation management on rangelands and participate in a stewardship activity during two forthcoming workshops.

First is the “Recreation on the Range: A Framework for Recreation Management” speech given by Chris Zajchowski, University of Idaho professor of parks, tourism and recreation ecology, at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 2 at Hailey Town Center West, 116 S. River St., Hailey.

Then, from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 3, the public is invited to help build new fencing to improve recreation access and gate management at the Rinker Rock Creek Ranch barn.

