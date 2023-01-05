Sun Valley Resort’s inaugural Community Gingerbread House Contest concluded earlier this week after a three-week public voting period, with the “I’ll Just Wing It” design created by Michelle Willows from Five Star Kitchen and Bath winning first place. Willows earned a $3,000 donation from Sun Valley Co. to support her chosen charity, Unega Mountain Dog Rescue, a local organization dedicated to the protection and rescue of great Pyrenees and Akbash dogs in Idaho and surrounding areas.
With only a week to prepare, 16 different individuals and teams from the community entered the contest to benefit 14 local nonprofit organizations. Nearly 1,300 people cast votes over the course of the holiday season, while numerous others viewed the creations on display in the Boiler Room at Sun Valley Village.
“Ra-Pretzel’s Tower”—created by 13-year-old Brooke Vagias—earned second place and $2,000 to benefit the Friends of Hailey Public Library. “A Dog Gone Good Day!”—entered by the staff of the Mountain Humane animal shelter—won third place and a $1,000 donation to support their organization. An honorable mention award was given to an entry from “I Have a Dream” Foundation’s “Schools In Winter Wonderland” entry, which earned a $500 donation for the foundation.
